Türkiye urges Russia to resume Ukraine grain deal

ANKARA

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts after Moscow suspended the implementation of the Ukraine deal.

The minister told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that it was of great importance to continue the grain initiative, which “makes a great contribution to the solution of the global food crisis and shows that all problems can be solved with cooperation and dialogue.”

Ankara expects Moscow to reconsider its decision to suspend the grain shipment initiative, which is a “purely human activity and which should be separated from the conflict conditions,” Akar told his counterpart on Oct. 31.

The minister noted that Türkiye would continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels, as it has done so far.

Akar also discussed the latest situation about grain shipment with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Nov. 1.

The Black Sea grain corridor is much faster and more convenient for grain transportation than the land route, the minister told his counterparts and added, “The initiative of grain shipment, which is a purely human activity, should be separated from conflict conditions.”

Türkiye “will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels, as it has done so far,” Akar added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart on Oct. 31. During the conversation, the topics of the grain corridor, the latest developments in the Caucasus and the meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform were discussed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is suspending, but not ending, its participation in a deal for the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

He said maritime safety must be ensured and that implementing grain exports under such conditions was too risky.

“Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threats to civilian vessels,” Putin said in a televised address on Oct. 31.

He stated that the Ukrainian drones had traveled through the same corridors the grain ships used.

“And thus they created a threat both to our ships, which must ensure the safety of grain exports and to the civilian ships that are engaged in this,” he said. Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russia notified the U.N. and Türkiye over the weekend of its plans to suspend the agreement for an indefinite period after Moscow accused Ukraine of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between warring nations Russia and Ukraine is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.