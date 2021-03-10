Caves in Ayazini village fascinate visitors

AFYONKARAHİSAR
More than 300 caves of different sizes, including rock settlements, carved rock tombs and chapels in the village of Ayazini, which is located within the borders of the historical Phrygian Valley, attract the attention of tourists.

Within the scope of the “Street Rehabilitation Project,” carried out by the Afyonkarahisar Governor’s Office in the rural and residential areas of Ayazini village, located in the western province of Afyonkarahisar’s İhsaniye district and also called the “heart of Phrygia,” the caves in the region are cleaned one by one to serve tourism.

Some historical findings come to light during the works in many caves that are still in use with the structures built on them by the villagers.

Officials of the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism Ministry and Afyon Kocatepe University (AKU) Archeology Department faculty members are also working in the newly discovered caves.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, İhsaniye District Governor Semih Doğanoğlu said that there are rock settlements from the Phrygian civilization, carved rock tombs, chapels and important artifacts from the Byzantine and Roman periods in the village of Ayazini.

He said that archaeologists discovered 300 caves of various sizes and 35 churches and chapels in the village, adding, “We can call the Ayazini village ‘cave heaven’ due to its historical artifacts. We work hard to bring the caves in the village to tourism. These historical places are cleaned in the best way. We also carry out lighting works. In addition, we are restoring some of the destroyed and damaged structures.”

Drawing attention to the increasing tourism potential of the region, Doğanoğlu said, “Our visitors experience 3,000 years of history and culture in Phrygia. They also like the works carried out in Ayazini village. They expect more historical artifacts come to light. All kinds of architectural structures from Phrygian, Roman, Byzantine and Seljuk are found in the village. This place offers a great opportunity for those who are interested in history and culture. People’s appreciation of the work in the village also gives us strength.”

