Cats, chickens killed with toxic ham in Antalya

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency

Some 17 cats and three chicken were poisoned to death in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district on Dec. 21, causing fury and unrest among animal lovers who have urged officials to find the ones responsible for the animal killings.

“We want the security forces to find these people who killed them,” said Mihrican Honamlı, the head of the Women Platform of Kemer.

According to the officials, the animals were killed with toxic ham.

İnanç Kuş, a 47-year-old pensioner who fed three cats at home and 20 cats in the street, said he witnessed the “sad event” after returning home.

“The cats were vomiting and dying one by one. We called the veterinarian immediately. We could save three cats,” he said.

“I cannot tell you how I feel. Seeing them dying was painful. We cannot leave our cats outside due to fear that people will kill them too,” added the pensioner.

Honamlı condemned the incident, saying, “We, the women of Kemer, feed the stray animals. We get furious with news like these.”

Making a call to the officials to find the culprits, Honamlı stated: “I cannot find a word to describe what these people have done. It hurts us.”

“They should not get away with this murder,” added Honamlı.