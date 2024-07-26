Visitor ban as parliament debates stray dog bill

ANKARA

A visitor ban has been imposed on the Turkish parliament in anticipation of discussions on a contentious bill regarding the handling of stray dogs

The discussions on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal are set to begin on July 27, with the ban remaining in place until July 29.

The decision was made "so that the MPs can participate more effectively" in the general assembly works amid a busy agenda, according to the parliament's general secretariat.

Previously, protests by animal rights activists during a parliamentary committee meeting on the issue drew criticism from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and AKP members.

The bill passed the committee after a series of amendments. The term "euthanasia" was removed, though the bill now references the Veterinary Services Act, which still includes the same concept.

Meanwhile, the parliament's working hours have been extended upon the AKP's suggestion to accelerate the debate on various bills and accommodate a scheduled recess starting Aug. 1.