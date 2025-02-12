Carolina Herrera debuts new fall looks high above New York City

NEW YORK

Atop a skyscraper, Wes Gordon unveiled his latest Carolina Herrera collection to an eager crowd at New York Fashion Week.

Models strutted down the runway adorned with 3,000 burgundy wine-colored ranunculus flowers while Gordon’s “personal assortment of songs” played in the background, including Fleetwood Mac’s, “Dreams.” The backdrop was a gorgeous, 360-degree view of blue sky and New York City delivered by floor-to-ceiling windows on the 48th floor.

Gordon, 38, took over as creative director of the company from namesake Herrera when she retired in 2018. For his fall 2025 collection, Gordon pushed the envelope with 66 bold looks. He included just about everything from tweed ultrafeminine mini dresses to more masculine, tailored trousers, and blazers.

There were delicate floral lace sets followed by a series of embroidered nearly sheer gowns. Many looks were accessorized with gold buttons, earrings or rose appliques.

Gordon said his favorite was the final of the show, described in the show notes as “a dramatic cape with rosette in black silk faille and black jewel macrame sleeveless dress.”

After the show, Gordon explained the inspiration for the collection: “The starting point was my favorite book of all time, which is also my favorite movie, a film called ‘Being There.’ The book’s by Jerzy Kosiński and the film stars Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine. It’s from 1979, which is around the same time that Herrera was founded," he told The Associated Press.

"The atmosphere of it, this poetic, romantic atmosphere, really kind of set the tone for me in the beginning.”

Dove Cameron, Chloe Fineman, Emmy Rossum and Nicole Scherzinger were among the VIP guests. Herrera also attended with her family and after seeing the collection for the first time told Gordon, “It was beautiful.”