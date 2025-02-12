Carolina Herrera debuts new fall looks high above New York City

Carolina Herrera debuts new fall looks high above New York City

NEW YORK
Carolina Herrera debuts new fall looks high above New York City

Atop a skyscraper, Wes Gordon unveiled his latest Carolina Herrera collection to an eager crowd at New York Fashion Week.

Models strutted down the runway adorned with 3,000 burgundy wine-colored ranunculus flowers while Gordon’s “personal assortment of songs” played in the background, including Fleetwood Mac’s, “Dreams.” The backdrop was a gorgeous, 360-degree view of blue sky and New York City delivered by floor-to-ceiling windows on the 48th floor.

Gordon, 38, took over as creative director of the company from namesake Herrera when she retired in 2018. For his fall 2025 collection, Gordon pushed the envelope with 66 bold looks. He included just about everything from tweed ultrafeminine mini dresses to more masculine, tailored trousers, and blazers.

There were delicate floral lace sets followed by a series of embroidered nearly sheer gowns. Many looks were accessorized with gold buttons, earrings or rose appliques.

Gordon said his favorite was the final of the show, described in the show notes as “a dramatic cape with rosette in black silk faille and black jewel macrame sleeveless dress.”

After the show, Gordon explained the inspiration for the collection: “The starting point was my favorite book of all time, which is also my favorite movie, a film called ‘Being There.’ The book’s by Jerzy Kosiński and the film stars Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine. It’s from 1979, which is around the same time that Herrera was founded," he told The Associated Press.

"The atmosphere of it, this poetic, romantic atmosphere, really kind of set the tone for me in the beginning.”

Dove Cameron, Chloe Fineman, Emmy Rossum and Nicole Scherzinger were among the VIP guests. Herrera also attended with her family and after seeing the collection for the first time told Gordon, “It was beautiful.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Rushdie tells trial of lake of blood after stabbing

Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing
La Scala exhibition celebrates the theaters ballet corps

La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps
8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May
Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster

Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster
Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films

Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films
YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20

YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿