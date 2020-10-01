Canoe lovers' new favorite: Keban Dam

ISTANBUL
Keban Dam Lake, located in the Pertek district of the eastern Tunceli province becomes canoe lovers’ new ‘place to be.’ District governor Emin Nasır says, ‘The lake will be a world-wide brand.’

