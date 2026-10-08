Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM

Copies of books by Canadian author Anne Carson are on display at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm after the press conference on Oct 8. (AFP Photo)

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded on Oct. 8 to Canadian poet Anne Carson, an essayist and classicist who brings a modern twist to mysticism and antiquity in her writings about love, desire and despair.



The 76-year-old was honored “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature,” the Swedish Academy said.



The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Ingrid Carlberg, said she had briefly spoken to Carson.

“We didn’t have so much time to speak. All she had time to tell me was that she is for the moment in Iceland, where she’s listening to the wind.”



“She was taken by surprise, but very happy. I could hear that in her voice.”



The Academy said almost all her literary production “has centred upon the intersection between the philologist’s obsession with words and the poet’s desire for new meaning.”



It singled out her poem “Nox,” printed on one continuous sheet of paper in homage to her dead brother, as “an unforgettable work.”



Carson has been mentioned as a possible Nobel laureate for years.



Many literary critics had predicted the award would go to a woman this year, given the frequent criticism directed at the Academy over the overrepresentation of Western white men among its picks.



There have been just 19 women laureates out of 122 since the Nobel literature prize was first awarded in 1901.



A 2018 sex assault scandal left the Academy in tatters and more than half of its 18 members were replaced.



Since then, every other literature laureate has been a woman.



Last year, the award went to Hungary’s Laszlo Krasznahorkai, whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia.



The Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a $1.2 million prize sum.



Carson will receive the award from King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist and prize creator Alfred Nobel.