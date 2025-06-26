Calligraphy exhibition opens in Rome

A calligraphy exhibition titled “Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters” opened at the Yunus Emre Institute’s (YEE) Rome Turkish Cultural Center as part of cultural events organized in cooperation between the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Italian Culture Ministry.

The exhibition features 22 pieces by Turkish calligraphers Abdurrahim Kahya and Seyit Ahmet Depeler.

The event was held following the symposium “Mysticism: A Bridge Between East and West” and ahead of a Mevlevi Sufi ceremony scheduled to take place in front of the Colosseum as part of the “Musica in Venere” concert series.

YEE President Abdurrahman Aliy said they had organized a significant event at the institute’s Rome branch, which has been active since 2014. He noted that the main theme of the gathering was mysticism as a bridge between East and West.

Aliy said, “It is often perceived that East and West are once again in conflict, but they have always remained in contact throughout history. The strongest form of this contact has been from person to person.”

He added that truth is one of the essential concepts across all religions, and within this framework, they selected mysticism and Sufism as central themes for the event.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı stated during the event that mysticism brings to mind Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi and Yunus Emre, describing them as two prominent figures whose emphasis on humanity, brotherhood and peace offer important guidance during today’s global challenges.

Turkish Ambassador to Rome Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen noted that the current momentum in Türkiye-Italy relations enables the two countries to implement significant joint cultural activities.

The events in Rome continue with a Mevlevi Sema ceremony, which will be performed by 30 artists from the Konya Turkish Sufi Music and Whirling Dervishes Ensemble in front of the Colosseum.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry had previously organized the exhibition “Göbeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place” in Rome, which was visited by more than 6 million people.

It is expected that the international interest generated by these events will contribute to cultural promotion efforts and support the goal of attracting nearly one million Italian visitors to Türkiye this year.

