California sues oil giants over climate risks deception

California sues oil giants over climate risks deception

NEW YORK
California sues oil giants over climate risks deception

The U.S. state of California has sued five of the world's largest oil companies, alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages and misled the public by minimizing the risks from fossil fuels, The New York Times reported.

It follows numerous other cases brought by U.S. cities, counties and states against fossil fuel interests over the impact of climate change as well as alleged disinformation campaigns spanning decades.

The civil case was filed in superior court in San Francisco against Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron, which is headquartered in California.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is also a defendant in the case, The New York Times said.

The companies and their allies "intentionally downplayed the risks posed by fossil fuels to the public, even though they understood that their products were likely to lead to significant global warming," dating back to the 1950s, the suit alleged, according to the newspaper.

The California case seeks the creation of an abatement fund to pay for future damages caused by climate disasters in the state, which is on the front lines of climate change-fueled wildfires, flooding and other extreme weather phenomena.

"Oil and gas company executives have known for decades that reliance on fossil fuels would cause these catastrophic results, but they suppressed that information from the public and policymakers by actively pushing out disinformation on the topic," the 135-page complaint reads, according to the Times.

"Their deception caused a delayed societal response to global warming. And their misconduct has resulted in tremendous costs to people, property, and natural resources, which continue to unfold each day."

US, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

    Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

  2. Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

    Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

  3. Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

    Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

  4. Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan 

    Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan 

  5. Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

    Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit
Recommended
Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit
Turkish textile industry facing multiple challenges

Turkish textile industry facing multiple challenges
Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI
Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce

Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce
EU seeking to secure raw materials supply

EU seeking to secure raw materials supply
Data show signs China’s slowdown may be easing

Data show signs China’s slowdown may be easing
WORLD Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN

Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN

South Korea’s president said the international community “will unite more tightly” to cope with deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as he plans to raise the issue with world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

ECONOMY Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with his Cuban counterpart on Sept. 16 in Havana, signaling a revitalization of ties between the two countries in the first trip by a Brazilian president to the Caribbean nation in nine years.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.