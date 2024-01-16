Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover

Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover

CAIRO
Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover

Nestled in the heart of historic Cairo, a cultural center synonymous with the Egyptian capital's art scene has been razed, the latest heritage site torn down for contentious development projects.

Authorities have been aggressively remaking parts of Cairo, a longtime cultural beacon of the Arab world, to expand the capital which is home to more than 20 million residents.

The government has built roads and bridges to connect new districts and business hubs, a glitzy makeover as Egypt faces a dire economic crisis.

The Darb 1718 center was demolished "without any prior notice," its management said on social media on January 6, to make room for a highway expansion.

For 15 years, the center, named for bread riots on January 17-18, 1977, had drawn artists and art lovers.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged to announce the demolition of the main building of Darb 1718," the management said on Facebook, sharing images of a bulldozer tearing down the walls.

The post described the demolition as "a stark reminder of the ongoing threats to Cairo's heritage and historic fabric, and the displacement of its communities without regard."

The development flurry has been a pillar of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's policies since he took power in 2013 after deposing Mohamed Morsi, promising Egypt's 106 million people "modernity" and a "better future."

Since 2020, thousands of graves have been demolished in the sprawling cemetery in the middle of Cairo known as the City of the Dead, part of a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site.

Artist Moataz Naserddine, the founder of Darb 1718, said the demolition "just after the New Year break" took him by surprise.

Speaking on one of Egypt's most popular talk shows, Naserddine recounted how he saw heavy machinery tear down the exhibition hall and two workshops.

"Everything inside was destroyed" including "the works of 150 foreign artists that are worth millions. I don't know what to tell them now," he said.

The TV host Lamiss Hadidi, who like most mainstream media figures in Egypt usually defends the authorities, appeared exasperated.

"How can we present a candidate for UNESCO [chief] and at the same time hate our own heritage?" she charged, referring to former antiquities minister Khaled el-Enany's bid to become the director of the United Nations cultural agency.

"We hate our history and our old Cairo," Hadidi said. "We want a city that will be nothing but roads, asphalt, bridges."

arts center,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

    FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

  2. Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

    Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

  3. Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

    Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

  4. 'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

    'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

  5. WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

    WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe
Recommended
Succession and The Bear dominate strike-delayed Emmys

'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate strike-delayed Emmys
Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia

Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia
A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland

A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland
Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76

Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76
‘Oppenheimer wins big at Critics Choice Awards

‘Oppenheimer' wins big at Critics Choice Awards
Retired man’s hobby turns into profession

Retired man’s hobby turns into profession
WORLD Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.
ECONOMY OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".