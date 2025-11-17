Cabinet set to discuss plane crash probe, terror-free Türkiye progress

ANKARA

The Cabinet is set to convene at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara to address key internal and external policy developments.

Topping the agenda is the investigation into the C-130 military cargo plane crash, with the black box already brought to Ankara for analysis.

The meeting will also review the latest stage in the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process.

The Parliament Commission, scheduled to meet on Tuesday, will hear from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization President İbrahim Kalın.

Beyond the commission's work, the impact of the PKK terrorist organization's withdrawal decision from Türkiye will be evaluated based on intelligence reports.

Foreign policy discussions will cover the latest situation in Syria.

On the economic front, inflation targets, additional measures to combat the cost of living and year-end expectations will be addressed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to deliver an address to the nation following the meeting.