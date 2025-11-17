Cabinet set to discuss plane crash probe, terror-free Türkiye progress

Cabinet set to discuss plane crash probe, terror-free Türkiye progress

ANKARA  
Cabinet set to discuss plane crash probe, terror-free Türkiye progress

 

The Cabinet is set to convene at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara to address key internal and external policy developments.

Topping the agenda is the investigation into the C-130 military cargo plane crash, with the black box already brought to Ankara for analysis.

The meeting will also review the latest stage in the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process.

The Parliament Commission, scheduled to meet on Tuesday, will hear from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization President İbrahim Kalın.

Beyond the commission's work, the impact of the PKK terrorist organization's withdrawal decision from Türkiye will be evaluated based on intelligence reports.

Foreign policy discussions will cover the latest situation in Syria.

On the economic front, inflation targets, additional measures to combat the cost of living and year-end expectations will be addressed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to deliver an address to the nation following the meeting.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

    Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

  2. Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

    Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

  3. Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

    Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

  4. Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

    Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

  5. World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

    World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
Recommended
Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine
Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident
Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year
Cypriot leaders set to hold first meeting on Nov 20

Cypriot leaders set to hold first meeting on Nov 20
Anti-terror panel to host security officials, discuss Öcalan visit

Anti-terror panel to host security officials, discuss Öcalan visit
‘Elderly economy’ emerges as Türkiye confronts fast-paced demographic shift

‘Elderly economy’ emerges as Türkiye confronts fast-paced demographic shift
Livestock carrier leaves waters amid Türkiye’s safety concerns

Livestock carrier leaves waters amid Türkiye’s safety concerns
WORLD Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Monday signed an accord for Kiev to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and other hardware, a boost for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
ECONOMY Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Turkish private sector loans reached $206.2 billion as of September, up $9.7 billion from the end of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Nov. 17  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿