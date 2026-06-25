Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran

Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran

ANKARA
Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran

Türkiye’s communications chief said on June 24 burden-sharing among allies will be a central theme of next month’s NATO summit in Ankara, as members face mounting pressure to increase defense spending and adapt to a changing security environment.

The gathering would serve as a diplomatic stage highlighting Türkiye’s rising weight within NATO and its expanding role beyond traditional border defense responsibilities, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran told Turkish media ahead of the July 7-8 summit.

He said the alliance’s evolving security architecture was forcing members to reassess defense expenditures and collective responsibilities.

The summit comes amid renewed debate within NATO over burden-sharing, defense spending targets and the distribution of security responsibilities among allies.

According to Duran, Türkiye plans to meet NATO’s new defense spending benchmark of 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2030, including 3.5 percent for core defense needs and 1.5 percent for broader security-related investments.

NATO leaders agreed last year to pursue the 5 percent target by 2035, replacing the alliance’s long-standing 2 percent benchmark as concerns over Russia, terrorism and broader security threats intensified. The spending goal is expected to remain a key issue in Ankara.

Duran said Türkiye was no longer merely a country guarding NATO’s southeastern flank but had become a strategic actor contributing to regional stability and alliance security across multiple theaters. He argued that Ankara’s geostrategic location, military capabilities and diplomatic engagement had strengthened its standing within the alliance.

The summit will bring together leaders of NATO’s 32 member states, along with representatives from partner countries in the Gulf region and the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has indicated the two leaders are likely to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines.

Turkish officials have said they want the Ankara summit to reinforce alliance unity while addressing emerging security challenges and the future of transatlantic cooperation. The meeting will be the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the alliance gathering in Istanbul in 2004.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

    Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

  2. Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

    Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

  3. Yener reelected as head of top audit court

    Yener reelected as head of top audit court

  4. Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

    Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

  5. France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily

    France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily
Recommended
Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable

Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable
Erdoğan says Türkiye stands with Venezuela after quakes

Erdoğan says Türkiye stands with Venezuela after quakes
European leaders seek united NATO stance before Ankara summit

European leaders seek united NATO stance before Ankara summit
Trump hints at F-35 progress for Türkiye as efforts underway for engine sales

Trump hints at F-35 progress for Türkiye as efforts underway for engine sales
Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Haftar

Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Haftar
MHP leader slams European Parliament report on Türkiye

MHP leader slams European Parliament report on Türkiye
WORLD Swedish govt to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Sweden's government said on June 25 that it was taking a direct majority stake in a company planning to build three small modular reactors (SMRs), the country's first new nuclear reactors in half a century.
ECONOMY Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.

SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

﻿