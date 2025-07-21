Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye

EDIRNE

In a major cross-border drug bust at the Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing, opposite Türkiye’s Kapıkule Gate, Bulgarian authorities have seized 206 kilograms of cocaine from a luxury vehicle carrying diplomatic plates.

The seizure, which took place as part of the “Orient Express” operation, marks the largest quantity of cocaine ever intercepted at Bulgaria’s land borders.

According to official statements, the vehicle was en route from Belgium to Türkiye, transiting through Bulgaria. Inside were three individuals — a Bulgarian driver, a Belgian woman and a Congolese national carrying a diplomatic passport.

Authorities estimated the street value of the cocaine at approximately 37 million Bulgarian leva ($22 million).

The vehicle, flagged for inspection through risk analysis, was searched after arriving at the Kapitan Andreevo crossing. A customs sniffer dog named Raya indicated suspicious items in four suitcases and behind a passenger seat.

Subsequent X-ray scans revealed abnormal densities, prompting customs officers to open the luggage. Inside, they discovered 179 packages containing a total of 206 kilograms of cocaine.

The three suspects were arrested and are being held in custody for 72 hours by order of the prosecutor.

Customs Agency head Georghi Rimgy noted that the vehicle was selected out of more than 10,000 crossing the border and that the operation involved coordination among over 100 personnel. Surveillance reportedly began as early as the vehicle’s entry from Serbia.

One striking element of the case is the involvement of an individual holding diplomatic immunity credentials in the transnational drug operation.

Bulgarian officials stated that the process is being handled in accordance with international law and that relevant foreign ministries will be contacted if necessary.