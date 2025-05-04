Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway by year's end

Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway by year's end

OMAHA
Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway by years end

Influential billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on May 3 that he would retire from leading his Berkshire Hathaway business group by the end of the year and that he would recommend his chosen successor Greg Abel to take over.

Buffett's success, coupled with his ability to explain his thinking in clear soundbites, has made him highly influential in the business and financial communities, earning him the nickname "The Oracle of Omaha."

Several years ago, Buffett had already indicated that the 62-year-old Abel would be his pick for successor.

"The time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year end," Buffett, 94, told an annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, the Midwestern city where Berkshire is based.

Buffett added that he believed the board of directors would be "unanimously in favor of" his recommendation.

"I would still hang around and could conceivably be useful in a few cases, but the final word would be what Greg said in operations, in capital deployment, whatever it might be," he added.

"I have no intention - zero - of selling one share of Berkshire Hathaway. I will give it away eventually," Buffett told shareholders.

Buffett transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a medium-sized textile company when he bought it in the 1960s into a giant conglomerate, now valued at more than $1 trillion and with liquid assets of $300 billion.

The company on Saturday reported first-quarter profits of $9.6 billion, down 14 percent. That works out to $4.47 per share, also down sharply.

Buffett's net worth as of May 3 was $168.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine's real-time rich list.

retirement,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

    Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

  2. Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

    Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

  3. Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

    Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

  4. Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

    Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

  5. Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

    Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief
Recommended
Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion
Private equity company CVC invests in Dream Games

Private equity company CVC invests in Dream Games
Defense and aviation exports reach new milestones in April

Defense and aviation exports reach new milestones in April
Central Bank announces new steps to bolster Turkish Lira

Central Bank announces new steps to bolster Turkish Lira
Syrian energy minister calls Türkiye to invest in his country

Syrian energy minister calls Türkiye to invest in his country
Japan envoy says Tokyo insists on Washington tariff rethink

Japan envoy says Tokyo insists on Washington tariff rethink
WORLD Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian public security forces have deployed in the town of Ashrafieh Sahnaya in the southwestern part of Damascus, state news agency SANA said on May 3.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-March period totaled 216.11 billion Turkish Liras ($5.72 billion), the country's banking watchdog said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿