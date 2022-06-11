Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

  • June 11 2022 07:00:00

Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

LOS ANGELES
Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

Pop princess Britney Spearswedding was interrupted on June 9 when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, U.S. media reported.

Spears and her partner, Sam Asghari, were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, Variety and other trade media said.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.
Alexander apparently livestreamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited.

“Where’s Britney?” he can be heard saying.
Later as he walks into a pink tent festooned with flowers, he identifies himself and says: “So here’s the inside scoop, guys, on the bullshit wedding.”

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.
Spears’ wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

The couple said last month that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage.
That news came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears’s father, an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

She is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single “Slumber Party.”
After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her “husband.”

At the time Spears announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that “fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April
MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

    COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

  2. Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

    Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

  3. Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

    Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

  4. Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

    Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

  5. Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea

    Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea
Recommended
Julie Andrews ‘gobsmacked’ by Hollywood award

Julie Andrews ‘gobsmacked’ by Hollywood award
Morocco’s gender-challenging artists take to the stage

Morocco’s gender-challenging artists take to the stage
NASA gets serious about UFOs

NASA gets serious about UFOs
Grammys add new categories including best video game score

Grammys add new categories including best video game score
Tanoura puts kaleidoscopic spin on dervish tradition

Tanoura puts kaleidoscopic spin on dervish tradition

Visitors trickle back to Syria citadel used by ISIL

Visitors trickle back to Syria citadel used by ISIL
WORLD Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

The search for a helicopter which disappeared in Italy with seven people on board intensified on June 10 after the weather improved, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service told AFP.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Turkey’s unemployment rate increased slightly by 0.1 percent from March to stand at 11.3 percent in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 10.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”