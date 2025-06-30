British foreign secretary says UK backs Türkiye’s Eurofighter deal, signals deeper NATO ties

ISTANBUL

FILE - British Foreign Secretary David Lammy talks to journalists in Antalya, southern Turkey, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, file)

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, ahead of his visit to Türkiye on June 30, told Daily Hürriyet that the U.K. strongly backs Türkiye’s bid to acquire Eurofighter Typhoon jets and underscored Türkiye's importance for the global security.

In a wide-ranging interview, Lammy emphasized Türkiye’s critical role in NATO, the need for Middle East stability, and the potential for deeper U.K.-Türkiye trade ties.

Lammy expressed confidence in the Eurofighter deal, stating, “We are making excellent progress on the potential export of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to Türkiye, and we are certain all four consortium partners support this sale.”

Türkiye has been negotiating with the Eurofighter consortium, which includes the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain, to bolster its air force. Germany had previously raised concerns, but Lammy noted the U.K.’s efforts to secure Berlin’s approval have advanced talks significantly.

The British foreign secretary stressed the strategic importance of the deal, saying, “Türkiye’s inclusion as a Typhoon user would strengthen the bonds of friendship among key NATO allies.” He highlighted the existing defense industry ties between the U.K. and Türkiye, pointing to the Türkiye/U.K. Defense Industry Council as a platform to explore further opportunities.

“Our advanced defense industries complement Türkiye’s dynamic supply chain, fostering trade, investment, and technological collaboration,” Lammy added.

Lammy described Türkiye as “indispensable” to the security interests of the U.K., Europe, and beyond, given its strategic location at the crossroads of the Black Sea, Caucasus, Middle East, and Africa.

“In this era of radical uncertainty, Türkiye’s vital role in regional and global security makes our partnership more crucial than ever,” he said, citing challenges like Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East.

On the Middle East, Lammy called for sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure stability. He urged all parties to respect the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the U.K.’s commitment to supporting these efforts through international engagement.

“The civilian toll from Israeli strikes is horrific,” Lammy said, advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and increased humanitarian aid. He stressed that long-term peace requires a two-state solution, with the U.K. working alongside regional partners to lay the groundwork for sustainable stability.

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lammy warned that Moscow’s aggression poses a “generational threat” to global security.

He praised Ukraine’s resilience and condemned Russia’s hybrid tactics, including attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“The U.K. and Türkiye, alongside other NATO allies, must work closely to counter these challenges,” he said.

Lammy also touched on ongoing free trade agreement talks between the U.K. and Türkiye, with the first round of negotiations set to begin soon.

“A new agreement focusing on services, investment, and digital trade will elevate our nearly £28 billion annual trade relationship, creating jobs and prosperity for both nations,” he said. The deal aims to modernize economic ties, aligning with 21st-century priorities.

Lammy will meet Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 30, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources told local media.

The meeting marks Lammy’s first official bilateral visit to Türkiye.