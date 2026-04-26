British Airways warns of higher ticket prices amid fuel crisis

British Airways warns of higher ticket prices amid fuel crisis

LONDON
British Airways warns of higher ticket prices amid fuel crisis

British Airways’ parent company has warned that flight ticket prices could rise as a fuel crisis linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drives up oil costs.

International Airlines Group (IAG) said that the conflict in the Middle East is increasing jet fuel prices, which could be passed on to passengers despite efforts to shield costs through fuel hedging.

The company said it was “not immune” to the broader impact of the crisis, though it has not yet experienced disruptions to fuel supply.

The warning comes as oil tankers remain unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about potential shortages. The U.K. government said it is closely monitoring fuel stocks.

In response, authorities have eased rules at UK airports, allowing airlines to cancel flights without losing valuable take-off and landing slots if fuel shortages occur.

Some carriers, including Jet2, said their operations remain unaffected for now, while industry officials warned the crisis could lead to cancellations and higher fares in the coming weeks.

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