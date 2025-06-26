Brazil's Congress repeals Lula tax hike decrees

BRASILIA
Brazil's President Luiz Inaciuoi Lula da Silva arrives at Calgary International Airport in Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit. (Photo by Dave Chidley / AFP)

Brazil's Congress has voted to repeal tax increases on international transactions decreed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, dealing a setback to his efforts to balance the budget of Latin America's largest economy.

It struck down in both houses three decrees signed by Lula in May that included raising taxes on credit card purchases abroad and money transfers to other countries.

Lindbergh Farias, leader of the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies, criticized the move, saying that "the repeal of the decree will automatically mean a restriction on social programs, harming the poorest."

But the push to overturn the decrees also came from parties within Lula's leftist government coalition, who voted against the taxes imposed to comply with the country's fiscal rules.

The repeal initiative was led by the party of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Representative Luciano Zucco, who authored the legislation, said Lula seeks to "comply with the fiscal rule without abandoning his obsession with uncontrolled increases in public spending."

The fiscal rule limits spending growth until 2026, the end of Lula's presidential term.

Lula's government had argued the tax increases would primarily affect higher-income individuals and allow the budget to be balanced without cutting social investment.

The opposition countered that the taxes would fuel inflation, which stood at 5.32 percent year-on-year in May.

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States
Economic confidence index rises slightly in June
Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May
Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US
Nike profits sink but company says it is turning a corner
Bangladesh pushes solar to tackle energy woes
UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
