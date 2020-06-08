Brazil receives 650 Turkish respirators amid COVID-19

ANKARA

A shipment of 650 domestically produced respirators from Turkey arrived in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on June 7 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank shared a video of their delivery on Twitter.

He said Turkish intensive care unit respirators have become ‘the breath of the world.’

According to Brazilian local media, the 650 respirators are among 1,500 ordered from Turkey and will be distributed to hospitals as of June 7.

Brazil, the world’s second worst-hit country by COVID-19, has a total of 672,846 confirmed cases and nearly 36,000 deaths.

With severe shortness of breath being a hallmark of the virus, the global pandemic has increased the need worldwide for mechanical ventilators.

Despite many countries instituting protectionist policies, Turkey has assisted nations with masks, gloves and personal protective equipment.

Turkey sending Paraguay coronavirus aid

Meanwhile, Turkey is sending medical supplies to Paraguay to help the Latin American nation's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Paraguayan ambassador said June 7.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement on the health sector, Ceferino Valdez Peralta told Anadolu Agency in a written statement.

Calling the agreement "a reflection of the excellent relations" between Turkey and Paraguay, he added that it was signed after a request made by his country.

The medical aid includes 50,000 protective suits, 30,000 N95 masks,100,000 surgical masks, 2,000 protective glasses and 50,000 footwear protection covers.

The shipment was sent via Sao Paulo, Brazil and will soon be arriving in Paraguay, said the ambassador.