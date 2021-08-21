Bond movie ’No Time To Die’ finally gets London premiere

  August 21 2021

LONDON
Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" will finally get its world premiere in London next month, the makers of the franchise announced on Aug. 20. 

"The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.
"Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet."

The 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga has seen its release postponed several times due to the pandemic.
It was originally set for a London premiere last March, ahead of a global rollout the following month, before that was pushed back by subsequent waves of coronavirus around the world.
In January US studio MGM said the film would be released globally on October 8.
"No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation", "True Detective") is expected to be Craig’s last outing as the suave British spy, after starring in four previous films.

It sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.
Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") plays Bond’s adversary Safin, while Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Ben Whishaw also star.
Produced at a rumoured cost of around $250 million, the film’s success is crucial for MGM, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film overseas.

