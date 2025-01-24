Boeing’s loss bigger than expected on labor strike

Boeing’s loss bigger than expected on labor strike

SEATTLE
Boeing’s loss bigger than expected on labor strike

Boeing said it incurred nearly $3 billion worth of charges in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a lengthy labor stoppage, job cuts and problems with a number of government programs.

As a result, the Chicago-based aerospace giant said that it will report a loss of $5.46 per share next week when it issues its full financial results.

Wall Street had been expecting a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 per share.

The sizeable loss caps a rough year for Boeing.

A strike by the machinists who assemble the best-selling 737 Max , along with the 777 jet and the 767 cargo plane at factories in Renton and Everett, Washington, halted production at those facilities and hampered Boeing’s delivery capability.

The walkout ended after more than seven weeks when the company agreed to pay raises and improved benefits.

The aerospace giant also announced previously it would reduce its workforce by 10 percent.

The company said on Jan. 23 that it took charges totaling $1.1 billion related to the 777 and 767 programs in the fourth quarter.

Boeing took an additional $1.7 billion in charges related to a number of government programs including a military refueling tanker and Air Force One replacement jets.

Boeing said revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $15.2 billion, well below analysts’ estimate of $16.6 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year
Central Bank’s interest rate cut ‘boosts business morale’

Central Bank’s interest rate cut ‘boosts business morale’
Istanbul Airport keeps crown of Europe’s busiest air hub

Istanbul Airport keeps crown of Europe’s busiest air hub
Rolls-Royce awarded $11 bln nuclear submarine contract

Rolls-Royce awarded $11 bln nuclear submarine contract
OpenAI unveils Operator agent that handles web tasks

OpenAI unveils 'Operator' agent that handles web tasks
Syrias economic pains far from over despite Assads ouster

Syria's economic pains far from over despite Assad's ouster
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿