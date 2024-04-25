Boeing to give $425 million advance payments to Spirit

Boeing to give $425 million advance payments to Spirit

NEW YORK
Boeing to give $425 million advance payments to Spirit

Boeing is giving subcontractor Spirit Aerosystems $425 million in advance payments so it can maintain production and allow the U.S. aviation giant to fulfill its orders, a regulatory filing has shown.

Boeing has faced intense scrutiny since a near-catastrophic incident in January, when a fuselage panel blew off of a 737 MAX mid-flight.

The incident revived major questions around Boeing's manufacturing and safety practices that had initially arisen following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, but which had subsided following a lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX.

Spirit manufactures fuselages and other large airplane parts, including for Boeing's 737 jets.

Following the Jan. 5 incident, an audit by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration of Boeing and Spirit found "multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements."

Around the same time, the two companies announced they were in talks for Boeing to buy Spirit.

The deal would return Kansas-based Spirit to Boeing after the larger company spun it off in 2005.

Spirit's recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that advance payments must be used "for the sole purpose of maintaining readiness to produce Products... at the rates required by Boeing."

Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit is to repay Boeing in installments between June 12 and October 16 of this year.

Boeing announced in late March that CEO Dave Calhoun would step down at the end of the year as part of a leadership shakeup.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

    Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

  2. Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

    Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

  3. EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

    EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

  4. Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

    Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

  5. Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

    Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution
Recommended
Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April

Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April
Annual rise in home prices continues to slow

Annual rise in home prices continues to slow
Meta more than doubles profit in first quarter

Meta more than doubles profit in first quarter
Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023
Renault revenue rises despite negative currency hit

Renault revenue rises despite negative currency hit
WORLD Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

A top Hamas political official told The Associated Press the Islamic militant group is willing to agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel and that it would lay down its weapons and convert into a political party if an independent Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders.
ECONOMY Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April

Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April

Business morale improved while the capacity utilization rate in the key manufacturing sector increased in April, separate data from the Central Bank showed on April 24.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿