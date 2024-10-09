Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

SEATTLE
Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

Boeing delivered 33 new aircraft to customers in September in spite of a labor strike of Seattle-area workers that has shuttered two major assembly plants, the company has said.

The aerospace giant delivered 27 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which are assembled in Renton, Washington, which has gone quiet since the strike launched Sept. 13 by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The 737 MAX planes were cleared for delivery by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Boeing, which expects fewer deliveries in the coming period due to the strike.

Boeing also delivered four 787 Dreamliner planes, which are assembled at a non-union plant in Charleston, South Carolina that is not out on strike.

Boeing has delivered 291 aircraft through the end of the third quarter, down 22 percent from the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, Boeing suspended negotiations with its striking workers as it accused the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) of making unreasonable demands and withdrew its offer.

"The union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business," the U.S. aerospace giant said in an email to employees. 

"Given that position, further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn."

About 33,000 Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest have been on strike for nearly a month in a fight focused on higher wages and improved retirement benefits.

Workers complain of more than a decade of near-flat wages during a period when inflation has risen.

Boeing's most recent offer included a 30 percent wage hike.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

    Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

  2. FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

    FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

  3. Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

    Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

  4. Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

  5. Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

    Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack
Recommended
Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production
Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Binance Blockchain Week to keep Momentum in Web3

Binance Blockchain Week to keep 'Momentum' in Web3
Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29

Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29
Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls
OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices
WORLD Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 27 snap elections, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

ECONOMY Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿