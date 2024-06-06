Boeing CEO to address safety issues at Senate hearing

Boeing CEO to address safety issues at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON
Boeing CEO to address safety issues at Senate hearing

Boeing's outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun will testify before a U.S. Senate panel later this month to answer questions about safety and production issues at the aircraft manufacturer, the company has said. 

The June 18 appearance in front of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations follows an April hearing, in which four whistleblowers alleged there was safety problems in the production of three of the four commercial planes currently produced by Boeing, the 737 MAX, the 787 Dreamliner and the 777.

The company came under intense scrutiny in January in the wake of a near-disastrous Alaska Airlines flight, in which a 737 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out in mid-flight.

The incident revived major questions around Boeing's safety practices that had initially arisen following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, but which had subsided following a lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX.

A probe by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has identified "non-compliance" issues in Boeing's manufacturing process.

The mid-air emergency prompted the regulator to put a stop to the expansion of 737 MAX production.

On May 30, the company submitted a government-mandated "comprehensive action plan" to address the safety issues.

It is also in the midst of an executive search after announcing on March 25 that Calhoun would step down as CEO at the end of 2024, part of a leadership shakeup that also replaced the head of commercial plane production and the chair of the board of directors.

hearing ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players
IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout

IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout
Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike

Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike
Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation
Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek

Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months
Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union

Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿