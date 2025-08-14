Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000

Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000

HONG KONG
Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000

Bitcoin hit a record high on Thursday during early Asian trading, surpassing $124,000, driven by favorable U.S. legislation and a rise in U.S. equities.

The cryptocurrency rose above its previous July record, briefly exceeding $124,500 before retreating.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Aug. 13, with the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching new heights this week, contributing to the cryptocurrency's rise.

Bitcoin's value has recently soared, fueled by U.S. regulatory changes under President Donald Trump, a strong backer of the crypto sector.

Its price has also been boosted by large holders of cryptocurrency, referred to as "whales."

"The crypto market is enjoying a period of highly favorable fundamentals," said Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com.

"President Donald Trump has moved to end restrictions that previously prevented banks from doing business with companies flagged for reputational risk concerns, a category in which crypto firms were often unfairly placed," he added.

Trump may also be inclined to "accelerate the integration of cryptocurrencies into the national financial system and lift additional restrictions, given his and his family's growing involvement in the sector," Hasn said.

Trump's media group and Tesla, the electric carmaker owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, are among an increasing number of companies buying huge amounts of bitcoin.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

    Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

  3. Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

    Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

  4. Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

    Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

  5. Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities

    Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
Recommended
Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar
Türkiye uses next-gen industrial robots in defense production

Türkiye uses next-gen industrial robots in defense production
Private sector external debt reaches $195.4 bln in June

Private sector external debt reaches $195.4 bln in June
Construction output jumps 24.9 pct in June

Construction output jumps 24.9 pct in June
YouTube turns to AI to spot children posing as adults

YouTube turns to AI to spot children posing as adults
Japan posts modest growth despite US tariffs

Japan posts modest growth despite US tariffs
US producer inflation highest in three years, clouding Fed outlook

US producer inflation highest in three years, clouding Fed outlook
WORLD Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania’s defense minister has called for NATO allies Türkiye and Bulgaria to expand their joint Black Sea mine-clearing task force to include patrols aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and trade routes from potential Russian attacks.

ECONOMY Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye will soon sign agreements for certain oil and natural gas exploration fields in Pakistan.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿