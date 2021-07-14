Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  • July 14 2021 00:04:36

Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

WASHINGTON
Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

President Joe Biden has tapped former Senator Jeff Flake to be the U.S.'s next ambassador to Turkey, the White House announced on July 13. 

The former Republican lawmaker of Arizona said he is "honored and humbled by the trust" Biden placed in him with the nomination, saying in a Medium post he will "join a strong, experienced and capable team representing U.S. interests abroad" if he is confirmed by the Senate.

"Having served in both the U.S. House and Senate, I understand and appreciate the role Congress plays in U.S. foreign policy, and I look forward to that partnership," Flake wrote.

"I also understand the value of having America speak with one voice. Having lived overseas, I have a deep appreciation for the indispensable role that the United States plays around the world. There is no substitute for U.S. leadership," he added.

US,

TURKEY Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  2. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  3. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  4. Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

    Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

  5. Some 307,000 Russian tourists flock to Antalya in 2 weeks

    Some 307,000 Russian tourists flock to Antalya in 2 weeks
Recommended
Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister

Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister
Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue

Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue
Erdoğan is an important leader, says Greek foreign minister

'Erdoğan is an important leader,' says Greek foreign minister
Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense
Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Turkey will not remain silent on Israels atrocities: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan
WORLD Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on July 12 for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 40.7% in May compared to the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on July 13. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.