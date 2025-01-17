Biden removes sanction references on Türkiye from 2019 decree

WASHINGTON

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has removed all references to imposing sanctions on Türkiye, revising a 2019 executive order issued following Ankara's cross-border terror operation in Syria.

The original decree, signed by then-President Trump on Oct. 14, 2019, sought to impose sanctions on Türkiye for its Peace Spring Operation in Syria, deciding to sanction the defense, interior and energy ministers.

Following the end of the operation, Trump instructed the removal of these sanctions on Oct. 23, 2019.

The operation aimed at dismantling terror corridors and facilitating the safe resettlement of displaced populations. PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. Ankara has recognized YPG as a terrorist organization and the Syrian offshoot of PKK, while Washington supports YPG under the pretext of fighting ISIL.

Biden’s revision marked a crucial diplomatic and legal achievement for Ankara, which had persistently sought the removal of any Türkiye-related provisions from the 2019 decree.

In his notification to Congress, Biden underscored the evolving geopolitical realities in Syria, noting that the circumstances underpinning the original order had fundamentally shifted since its issuance.

"The revised order makes minimal amendments to the original decree, reflecting the fact that some of the operations referenced therein concluded more than five years ago," Biden stated.

"Notably, under this updated directive, the United States retains the authority to impose sanctions on individuals who threaten Syria’s peace, security, stability or territorial integrity, or who perpetrate egregious human rights violations, whether directly or indirectly."