ANKARA
Biden, Erdoğan discuss F-16 sale, Sweden's NATO bid

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, held discussions about Türkiye’s demand for supplying 40 new F-16 fighter jets and Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance as the latter congratulated Erdoğan for his election victory on May 28.

“Noting the growing importance of the Türkiye-U.S. relations in the face of regional and global challenges, the two leaders agreed on enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in every area in the new period,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate late on May 29.

World leaders, including the presidents of the U.S., Russia, Israel, France, Germany, China, Germany and Egypt, have congratulated Erdoğan on his reelection in May 28 polls.

Biden expressed hope that the Turkish people would benefit from the election results, the statement by Communications Directorate said.

The White House’s readout for the phone call stated that the two leaders expressed their shared commitment to continue working together as close partners to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed their readiness as NATO Allies to address regional and global challenges, including strengthening transatlantic security at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12, the statement added.

Biden, speaking to the reporters following the conversation, informed that he brought up the issue of Sweden’s joining the alliance.

“I spoke to Erdogan. I congratulated Erdogan. He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done. And so we’ll be back in touch with one another,” Biden told reporters.

Sweden is hoping to enter NATO before the alliance’s key summit takes place in Vilnius in mid-July.

Erdoğan speaks with Putin

In the phone conversation between Erdoğan and Putin, the leaders pledged to advance Turkish-Russian relations and cooperation further, according to the statement by the Communications Directorate.

“The two leaders agreed to further develop cooperation in Türkiye-Russia relations and regional issues in the new period,” the statement said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Erdoğan to congratulate him on his victory in presidential polls.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Erdoğan over the phone, during which they discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and regional developments.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also congratulated Erdoğan on the phone, and the two presidents also agreed to appoint ambassadors and take steps to deepen relations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif were among the leaders offering felicitations to Erdoğan for his reelection.

Iranian President Ibrahim Reisi also called Erdoğan to congratulate him.

