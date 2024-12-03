‘Beyond Denim’ exhibition opens at Kalyon Kültür

ISTANBUL
British artist Ian Berry's exhibition "Beyond Denimhas opened at Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür, drawing art enthusiasts to experience his unique vision.

 

Famous for pioneering the use of denim fabric in contemporary art, Berry showcases a wide range of paintings and installations in the exhibition.

 

Berry stated that 20 years ago, he pursued education to build a career in advertising. Describing his journey of creating artwork with denim, he said: "At that time, I created a portrait of Tony Blair using newspaper clippings in different shades. I returned to my family home in the Easter and realized my mother was cleaning my closet. I was about to move to London. At that moment, I saw a pile of jeans in different shades that no longer fit me. I remembered the times I wore those jeans and thought about donating them to charity. Then I thought that I could cut them for fun. I began by thinking about comparing techniques. My work was somewhat Banksy-style at first, as I was very interested in street art. While cutting the jeans, memories of wearing them came to mind, and later, I realized my connection with denim. I started thinking about other people's connections with denim, too. I thought this was a truly brilliant idea. Denim became a material that helped me depict contemporary times with all their good and bad aspects."

 

Berry drew attention to the fact that the exhibition features works from different periods, saying: "There are different pieces in the exhibition. I exhibited the piece called ‘The Secret Garden’ in various countries. I can hear the reactions of people as they climb the stairs in astonishment. I am eagerly waiting for Istanbul’s art lovers to see my works."

 

Berry mentioned that he might add a piece inspired by Istanbul to the exhibition and that he worked on portraits of famous individuals using denim. "In particular, I am working on portraits made using the jeans of famous individuals. I think my next stop will be San Francisco, which is one of the modern homes of denim fabric."

 

 

Reyhan Kalyoncu, chairperson of Kalyon Holding’s Social and Cultural Affairs Committee, stated that they aim to inspire especially young people by preserving historical and cultural values with the work they do at Kalyon Kültür.

 

Curator Aslı Bora pointed out that Berry is one of the first people in the world to create artwork using denim fabric, saying: "Berry takes denim fabric from within the mechanism of consumption and mass culture, offering a different space for questioning."

 

Bora recalled German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno’s saying, "Art is a tool to reveal unseen truths," and added: "Within the scope of the ‘Beyond Denim’ exhibition, we will organize various workshops themed around sustainability in line with international museology standards."

 

The exhibition, opened at the historic Taş Konak in Nişantaşı, will remain open to visitors until Feb. 14, 2025.

