Beyonce reporter hired after buzzy job posting

Beyonce reporter hired after buzzy job posting

NEW YORK
Beyonce reporter hired after buzzy job posting

Multimedia journalist Caché McClay is having a career “Renaissance” as she takes on her new role as the Beyonce reporter for USA Today and The Tennessean.

“I grew up in a Beyoncé household, my mother and sister are fans,” McClay said, according to USA Today, who announced the news of McClay’s hiring on Nov. 13. “More than playing music, Beyoncé’s impact has shown us the possibilities are endless,” she added.

A seasoned entertainment journalist, McClay has worked for NBC News, BBC News and TMZ, and graduated from Howard University in 2017, CNN has reported.

In the role, which grew widespread attention when the job was posted in September, McClay will cover the “Cuff It” singer’s “complex business and entertainment empire,” as well as Beyoncé’s fanbase, known as the “BeyHive,” and her influence on fashion, music and culture.

“I’m excited to dive deeper into her evolution as a businesswoman,” McClay said.

There certainly will be no shortage of content for McClay to cover as Beyoncé prepares to premiere her concert film titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which documents her record-breaking “Renaissance” world tour, in theaters next month.

Gannett, USA Today and The Tennessean’s parent company, also recently hired journalist Bryan West as the newspaper network’s dedicated Taylor Swift reporter, after the posting for that position also went viral in September.

As for McClay, she’s ready to cover all things Beyoncé, telling The Tennessean in a video on Nov. 13 that “all of my experiences have led me to be exactly who I am today.”

“And I’m so grateful to introduce myself as Caché Janae McClay – your first, one and only Beyoncé reporter,” she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank to hold investor meetings

    Central Bank to hold investor meetings

  2. ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

    ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

  3. Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

    Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

  4. Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

    Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

  5. Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

    Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary
Recommended
The Hunger Games return in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games return in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 mn in New York

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 mn in New York
Bob Dylans The Complete Budokan 1978 a welcomed release

Bob Dylan's 'The Complete Budokan 1978' a welcomed release
Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open
Princes wardrobe go up for auction

Prince's wardrobe go up for auction
Saving Brazils golden monkey, one green corridor at a time

Saving Brazil's golden monkey, one green corridor at a time
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced that it will organize “Investor Days” starting from January next year.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.