Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS
At the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, fashion itself took a backseat to star power. This season, it wasn’t the clothes that dominated headlines — it was who was wearing them.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t just attend Louis Vuitton’s show — they became the show. Their entrance at the Pompidou Center went viral before a single model hit the runway. Videos of Beyoncé’s custom head-to-toe denim look, designed by Pharrell Williams, racked up over 30 million TikTok views in just 24 hours.

This shift marks a new phase in fashion: Designers no longer set the trends alone — celebrities do. Industry insiders agree that runways have become global stages where A-listers, K-pop idols, and social media megastars generate more buzz than the collections themselves.

K-pop stars like J-Hope and Jackson Wang livestreamed their arrivals to millions, instantly turning events into global moments. Brands have embraced the change, knowing that a celebrity's post reaches more eyes than any marketing campaign ever could.

Luxury labels now treat every show as a digital spectacle. At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell turned the runway into a theatrical fantasy, attended by stars from across music and film. Every celebrity sighting sparks social media frenzies — transforming red carpet looks into instant fast-fashion trends.

Even classic styles like oversized tailoring or Western-inspired denim only break through when worn by famous figures. Beyoncé’s appearance alone pushed cowboy hats and rhinestone shirts into trending territory worldwide.

In today’s fashion ecosystem, the front row lives online. The most important looks are viewed through phones, shared in stories, and sold through likes. In 2025, fashion’s hottest item isn’t a handbag or a jacket — it’s the viral moment.

Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress
