Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed

ISTANBUL

Lebon Patisserie, which has been serving on İstiklal Avenue in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district for 212 years, was forced to close its doors due to economic hardships as the owners of the historical patisserie could not pay the rent of $10,000 (approximately 185 thousand Turkish Liras).

“This was the first patisserie in the history of the Ottoman and the Turkish Republic. I hoped to maintain the brand but I couldn’t. I need 10 million liras to move to another place,” said Abdurrahman Cengiz, co-owner of Lebon Patisserie, said.

One of the historical venues in Istanbul, Lebon Patisserie was founded in 1810 by Edouard Lebon in Beyoğlu. Cengiz and Şakir Ekinci got the naming rights of the patisserie in 1985.

Continuing serving since then, the patisserie closed its doors on Oct. 29 due to the rent increase demanded by the owner, Karagözyan Foundation.

Cengiz said the rent of 42,500 liras had been increased to $10,000, and they were forced to close the patisserie because they could not pay this price.

Speaking about the story of the patisserie, Cengiz said, “Lebon opened his patisserie in Beyoğlu in 1810. It served in its first place until 1940 but after the venue was sold, Lebon moved to a different building on the İstiklal Avenue. It was closed in 1972. I struggled for two years to get the Lebon brand. I finally got the patent in 1985. I have tried to maintain this brand for nearly 38 years. We served Istanbul residents and foreign guests.”

Cengiz stated that the Karagözyan Foundation has been trying to evacuate them for 15 years.

“We lost the cases we filed. They demanded a rent of $10,000 dollars, approximately 185,000 liras. We are currently paying 42,500 liras. We wanted to make a donation because it is a foundation, but they didn’t accept it. We can’t afford $10,000 in rent. We closed it on Oct. 29. I hold Lebon’s brand name, but it is not possible to move it to another place. There is an investment of $10 million in Lebon. This investment will be wasted. We have 12 employees, they will now be unemployed. I am trying to pay compensation to the staff. I need 10 million liras to move to another place,” he said.