Best Tourism Village expected to attract more attention

ANTALYA

The Ormana neighborhood in the prominent tourism hotspot of Antalya, renowned for earning the title of "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, is expected to host even more visitors in the coming year, with its captivating historical landmarks and stunning natural landscapes.

Situated in the province's İbradı district, Ormana has gained prominence in recent years with its traditional architecture, preserved by locals for centuries, and its unspoiled nature.

At the foothills of the Taurus Mountains, Ormana attracts visitors with its historic "button houses," streets reflecting the local culture, scenic hiking trails and rich regional flavors.

Domestic and international tourists not only explore Ormana's charm but also visit the nearby Altınbeşik Cave, which houses Türkiye's largest underground lake, and the Eynif Plain, home to the wild horses of the Taurus Mountains, offering an unforgettable experience.

The district, which hosted approximately 120,000 visitors, is expected to see increased tourism activity in 2025.

Candemir Zoroğlu, provincial director of culture and tourism, said that significant progress has been made in sustainable tourism in the city in collaboration with the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Zoroğlu emphasized that the award received by Ormana is a result of the joint efforts of TGA and the municipality, stating: "We created a synergy here, and Ormana received its award, gaining brand value. Ormana is a significant area with both its natural beauty and cultural heritage. With this award, it has become a brand. Our goal is to showcase that sustainable tourism is practiced there and attract visitors. We aim to generate demand for both mass tourism and other diverse tourism products. Apart from Ormana, Üçağız is also one of our candidates. It has been included in the development program, and our efforts continue. Hopefully, Üçağız will also join the ranks of the world's tourism villages."

An open-air museum everyone must see

İbradı Mayor Hatice Sekmen expressed his pleasure about the district's recognition as a Cittaslow (Slow City) and Ormana's title as the "Best Tourism Village."

Describing the district as an open-air museum, Sekmen said: "The İbradı center, Ormana and Ürünlü neighborhoods are renowned for their button houses. These are places everyone must see. Since Ormana has a higher number of preserved traditional structures, it earned the title of 'Best Tourism Village,' which made us proud."

Sekmen reminded that the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy is from Ormana, expressing gratitude to those who contributed to the promotion and development of the region, including Minister Ersoy.

Highlighting that the region has over 300 button houses, Sekmen said: "We are already seeing the impact of the title on the area, with tourists coming out of curiosity. Next year, we aim to host 200,000 visitors. By increasing promotion and supporting local tradespeople, we will double these numbers. With its wild horses, button houses, Altınbeşik Cave, the natural beauty of Ormana neighborhood, vineyards, orchards, local culture and gastronomy, our İbradı district will become Türkiye's rising star in the coming years."

Sekmen also highlighted that visitors to the region can enjoy unique stays in restored mansions, charming guesthouses and boutique hotels.