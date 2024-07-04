Beetlejuice sequel to open Venice Film Festival

Beetlejuice sequel to open Venice Film Festival

VENICE
Beetlejuice sequel to open Venice Film Festival

The sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 "Beetlejuice" will premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival, bringing back actor Michael Keaton as the havoc-wrecking demon, organizers said July 2.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will kick off the glitzy festival running from August 28 through Sept. 7 on Venice's Lido, showing out of competition.

It comes 36 years after the original, which helped cement the reputation of Burton, 72, as a master of unique and quirky fantasy films marked by visual effects and gothic horror.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters in Tim Burton's cinema," said festival director Alberto Barbera.

Barbera called Burton "one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time" and the sequel "a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

Actor Michael Keaton reprises his original role, as do Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

The film also stars Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Burton's three-decade career includes films such as "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), "Tim Burton's The Nightmare before Christmas" (1993) and "Alice in Wonderland" (2010).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
Tony-winning musical Suffs disrupted by chanting protesters

Tony-winning musical 'Suffs' disrupted by chanting protesters
Swiss impressionist collection shown in new light

Swiss impressionist collection shown in new light
French court decides Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copyright row

French court decides Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copyright row
Banksy defends Glastonbury migrant boat stunt

Banksy defends Glastonbury migrant boat stunt
Caesar salad turns 100

Caesar salad turns 100
Pompidou Centers New York branch suspended

Pompidou Center's New York branch suspended
Tourists seek out Nordic holidays to keep cool

Tourists seek out Nordic holidays to keep cool
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿