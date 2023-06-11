Bee infestation raises concerns in Istanbul

Bee infestation raises concerns in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Bee infestation raises concerns in Istanbul

A bee infestation in some parts of Istanbul has taken locals by surprise, as they fear bee stings and possible allergic reactions, but an expert has declared that there is no need to be alarmed.

The swarming period, which occurs every spring with honeybees reproducing, has caused some anxiety among locals in Istanbul.

Prof. Dr. Fatih Dikmen, a faculty member at Istanbul University, stated that swarming normally takes place in the places where beekeeping activities are carried out and in the vicinity of it, but as Istanbul has become very crowded and the city has grown, there may be people doing this job in the countryside.

“There may be people who do beekeeping on their balconies or gardens. Even if these bees normally do not harm the people around them, they can wander around from time to time during swarming periods and cluster in the gardens, roofs, parks, and trees of various houses.”

Dikmen also said that they “cannot say that there is a very serious situation to worry about,” stressing that no serious cases have been reported in Istanbul so far.

Dikmen said that though the number of bees may increase in the swarming period, this does not indicate that the honeybee population in Istanbul has increased, nor does it indicate any other situation to worry about, adding that it is only a “continuation of the seasonal process.”

Dikmen also warned people about the importance of following the regulations that prohibit keeping beehives in houses or gardens unless they are under a certain distance from settlements.

Ali Şahbenderoğlu, who is a beekeeper in the Başakşehir district, noted that if citizens see a swarm of bees around their properties, they should report to the provincial directorate of agriculture.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

    Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

  2. Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

    Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

  3. Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

    Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

  4. Swiatek fights off Muchova for 3rd French Open title

    Swiatek fights off Muchova for 3rd French Open title

  5. Nuggets move within one win of first NBA title

    Nuggets move within one win of first NBA title
Recommended
Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
Man arrested for keeping deer, peacocks as pets

Man arrested for keeping deer, peacocks as pets
5 killed in explosion at factory in Ankara

5 killed in explosion at factory in Ankara
82-year-old lives in ‘voluntary quarantine’ 3 years after pandemic

82-year-old lives in ‘voluntary quarantine’ 3 years after pandemic
Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes
Schengen visa problems due to staff shortage: EU

Schengen visa problems due to staff shortage: EU
WORLD Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

ECONOMY Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause

Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to pause its campaign of interest rate increases on June 14 to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.