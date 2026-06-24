Beauty obsession drives surge in aesthetic addictions: Expert

Beauty obsession drives surge in aesthetic addictions: Expert

ISTANBUL
Beauty obsession drives surge in aesthetic addictions: Expert

Türkiye, one of the world’s leading countries for aesthetic procedures, is witnessing a growing obsession with appearance that experts say has turned the pursuit of beauty into a competition — with some individuals now requiring addiction treatment.

The desire to achieve an ideal body is no longer limited to cosmetic procedures. The use of protein powders, supplements, sports drinks and even hormones has increased, with some people turning to these products without proper awareness of their risks.

Psychiatrist Asena Akdemir said the number of patients seeking help at her clinic for appearance-driven behaviors has doubled, warning that the pursuit of a better physique has evolved into a cycle that some cannot escape.

“People are experiencing testosterone and protein addiction. The goal has started to become less about beauty and more about competing with others, and they cannot give up their addictions,” Akdemir said.

She described the situation as “incredible,” noting that some individuals have moved beyond protein supplements and begun using hormones such as testosterone. “Excessive testosterone use affects sexuality, but users either do not notice this or cannot break away from this cycle,” she said, adding that she now provides addiction treatment for such cases.

Experts also warn about the misuse of weight-loss injections, which are increasingly being used outside their intended purpose. Akdemir said these medications were originally developed for diabetes treatment but have become widely used for slimming purposes.

 

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