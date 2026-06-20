Baykar to support Palestinian students in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company Baykar has signed a cooperation protocol with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities to support Palestinian students studying in Türkiye.

The protocol was signed under the “Türkiye Scholarships” program and will be carried out as the Palestine Joint Scholarship Program.

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar and YTB President Abdulhadi Turus signed the memorandum at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center.

Under the program, 200 Palestinian students will receive scholarship support in the 2026 planning period.

The group will include 160 undergraduate, 30 graduate and 10 doctoral students.

Baykar will cover the students’ scholarship payments, accommodation costs, round-trip airfare and project-related expenses throughout their education.

“We have signed a cooperation protocol with YTB to support Palestinian brothers and sisters in their educational journeys,” Bayraktar said on X.

Baykar said the protocol aimed to support Palestinian students in Türkiye through the Türkiye Scholarships program and wished the students success.

Baykar and YTB are also continuing a joint technology scholarship program launched in 2022, which supports 200 international students from 18 countries studying engineering in Türkiye.