Basel backs splashing the cash to host Eurovision

BASEL

Basel voters on Nov. 24 overwhelmingly approved the city putting up nearly $40 million towards hosting next year's Eurovision Song Contest, meaning the giant TV extravaganza will go ahead with its customary full-on razzmatazz.

Final results showed 66.6 percent of voters in the Swiss city backed putting taxpayers' cash into staging Eurovision 2025. The turnout was 57 percent.

"I am delighted for Basel and for the project team, which has already invested a lot of passion in organizing the Eurovision Song Contest 2025," Basel-City regional president Conradin Cramer told AFP.

"For Basel, the 'Yes' means that we will be able to welcome visitors from Switzerland and Europe with open arms and offer them a wonderful program."

Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with "The Code," giving Switzerland the right to host next year's 69th edition.

Basel, on the northern border with France and Germany, was selected to stage the kitsch event, which comes with a guaranteed vast international TV audience.

However, the small, ultra-conservative, Christian fundamentalist Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland (EDU) party garnered enough signatures to secure a referendum on whether the 34.96 million Swiss francs ($39.5 million) approved by regional authorities for the show should be granted.

EDU board member Philippe Karoubi said the competition had become "completely instrumentalized to promote ideologies" like "wokeism" and trans rights.

He slammed the contest for staging what he called "blasphemous performances," some verging on "the occult."

Eurovision is a non-profit event, mostly financed by weighted contributions from participating public service broadcasters.

However, Eurovision says that "given the benefits that will flow" to host cities, they must also make a contribution.

Based on the last two contests in Liverpool and Malmo, Basel hopes to make about 60 million Swiss francs from the event, in particular in tourism and hospitality.

The contest will be staged at the St. Jakobshalle indoor arena, with semi-finals set for May 13 and 15, while the final is to take place on May 17.

Fans without golden tickets for the arena will be able to flock to the 40,000-capacity St. Jakob-Park football stadium across the street to watch the final on a giant screen and see performances by former Eurovision stars.

Meanwhile the Steinenvorstadt district, known for its bars and cinemas, will be transformed into "Eurovision Street."