Basel backs splashing the cash to host Eurovision

Basel backs splashing the cash to host Eurovision

BASEL
Basel backs splashing the cash to host Eurovision

Basel voters on Nov. 24 overwhelmingly approved the city putting up nearly $40 million towards hosting next year's Eurovision Song Contest, meaning the giant TV extravaganza will go ahead with its customary full-on razzmatazz.

Final results showed 66.6 percent of voters in the Swiss city backed putting taxpayers' cash into staging Eurovision 2025. The turnout was 57 percent.

"I am delighted for Basel and for the project team, which has already invested a lot of passion in organizing the Eurovision Song Contest 2025," Basel-City regional president Conradin Cramer told AFP.

"For Basel, the 'Yes' means that we will be able to welcome visitors from Switzerland and Europe with open arms and offer them a wonderful program."

Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with "The Code," giving Switzerland the right to host next year's 69th edition.

Basel, on the northern border with France and Germany, was selected to stage the kitsch event, which comes with a guaranteed vast international TV audience.

However, the small, ultra-conservative, Christian fundamentalist Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland (EDU) party garnered enough signatures to secure a referendum on whether the 34.96 million Swiss francs ($39.5 million) approved by regional authorities for the show should be granted.

EDU board member Philippe Karoubi said the competition had become "completely instrumentalized to promote ideologies" like "wokeism" and trans rights.

He slammed the contest for staging what he called "blasphemous performances," some verging on "the occult."

Eurovision is a non-profit event, mostly financed by weighted contributions from participating public service broadcasters.

However, Eurovision says that "given the benefits that will flow" to host cities, they must also make a contribution.

Based on the last two contests in Liverpool and Malmo, Basel hopes to make about 60 million Swiss francs from the event, in particular in tourism and hospitality.

The contest will be staged at the St. Jakobshalle indoor arena, with semi-finals set for May 13 and 15, while the final is to take place on May 17.

Fans without golden tickets for the arena will be able to flock to the 40,000-capacity St. Jakob-Park football stadium across the street to watch the final on a giant screen and see performances by former Eurovision stars.

Meanwhile the Steinenvorstadt district, known for its bars and cinemas, will be transformed into "Eurovision Street."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza-Istanbul Declaration condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

    'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

  2. Palestine, Türkiye should further develop trade ties: Palestinian ambassador

    Palestine, Türkiye should further develop trade ties: Palestinian ambassador

  3. Türkiye’s homegrown missiles ensure national security

    Türkiye’s homegrown missiles ensure national security

  4. Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

    Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

  5. Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president

    Trump hails migration talks with Mexico president
Recommended
Barracks to become a cultural center

Barracks to become a cultural center
Ömer Faruk Tekbilek to perform in Istanbul, Ankara

Ömer Faruk Tekbilek to perform in Istanbul, Ankara
The worlds oldest man has died in England at 112

The world's oldest man has died in England at 112
Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’

Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’
Denmark to return ancient statue head to Türkiye

Denmark to return ancient statue head to Türkiye
Thailand to return trafficked lemurs, tortoises to Madagascar

Thailand to return trafficked lemurs, tortoises to Madagascar
Cape Town battles for solutions as baboons become bolder

Cape Town battles for solutions as baboons become bolder
WORLD Ukraine says energy sector under massive enemy attack

Ukraine says energy sector 'under massive enemy attack'

Ukraine's power infrastructure was "under massive enemy attack" on Thursday, the energy minister said, after a countrywide air raid alert was declared due to incoming missiles.

ECONOMY Türkiye key to EU’s strength in Trump’s 2nd term

'Türkiye key to EU’s strength in Trump’s 2nd term'

Türkiye will bolster Europe’s position against various threats, particularly with the update of the Customs Union during U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, as Europe’s strategic environment is expected to face challenges, says Markus Slevogt, president of the European Turkish Trade and Investment Council (ETTIC).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿