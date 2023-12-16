Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES
Barbra Streisand will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The “Yentl" and “The Prince of Tides” star will be the 59th recipient of the SAG-AFTRA tribute on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the guild announced Thursday. This year's SAG Awards, coming on the heels of the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history, will be streamed live on Netflix.

In November, the 81-year-old Streisand published “My Name is Barbra,” a well-received nearly 1,000-page memoir that chronicles her rise from working-class Brooklyn to global fame.

“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," Streisand said in a statement on Dec. 14.

"The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, called Streisand “an icon and unparalleled talent.”

