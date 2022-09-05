Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

WASHINGTON
Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

Hollywood newcomer Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks,” the Television Academy announced on Sept. 3.

The former two-term U.S. president had already won a pair of Grammy Awards for audio versions of his memoirs “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father” so he now only needs an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT.

According to an Entertainment Weekly tracker, only 17 people have achieved an EGOT, including Mel Brooks, Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and most recently Jennifer Hudson.

One other president had already been awarded an Emmy, Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, although his was an honorary award.

After leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, have established a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

Their company’s first documentary for the streaming service, “American Factory,” won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves.

Obama’s successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show “The Apprentice,” although he was nominated twice.

Other nominees in Obama’s narrator category included former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War”), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II”) and veteran naturalist David Attenborough (“The Mating Game”).

Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

    Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

  2. Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

    Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

  3. Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

    Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

  4. Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

    Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
Frieze fair lands in Seoul

Frieze fair lands in Seoul
‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel Amazon’s biggest premiere

‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel Amazon’s biggest premiere
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times

Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times
Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change

Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change
Bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain’s fiestas

Bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain’s fiestas
WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but which continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact crashed Sunday off Latvia, authorities said.

ECONOMY Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

More and more landlords and tenants engage in legal battles to settle disputes over rent hikes, keeping the country’s courts busy.

SPORTS Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Turkish Cyprus national football team will have its own jersey for the first time since its establishment in 1955, thanks to a new sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Puma.