Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

  • December 13 2021 07:00:00

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

LONDON
Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

Hundreds of people lined up on Dec. 11 in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy, a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

The gray shirt features the word Bristol above the empty plinth on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood, with a rope hanging from it and debris scattered around.

Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and dumped it in Bristol harbor in June 2020 amid global protests sparked by the police killing of a Black American man, George Floyd.

Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the statue’s felling and are going on trial next week.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion,” Banksy said on social media on Dec. 10. “Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Banksy said the T-shirts cost 25 pounds ($33) and are limited to one per customer.

Banksy’s identity has never been confirmed, but he began his career spray-painting walls and bridges in Bristol, a port city in southwest England. Some of his works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

Colston made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. He was a major benefactor to Bristol, with streets and institutions named for him, some of which have been renamed since the statue-felling sparked a debate about racism and historical commemoration.

City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Art,

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling

    Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling

  3. Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

    Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

  4. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  5. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows
Recommended
Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species
Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards
Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Japan picks Olympic gold as kanji character of the year

Japan picks Olympic 'gold' as kanji character of the year
‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer

‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer
Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage

Rock legends to bid farewell with Turkish band on stage
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.