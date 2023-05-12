Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

ANKARA
Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

Though Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce withdrew from the election, the previously printed ballot papers will remain the same, according to the parties’ representatives to the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Votes cast for İnce will be valid as his withdrawal does not require a change in terms of election law, said Mehmet Hadimi Yakuoğlu, the YSK representative of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

For his part, Tolga Öztürk, İYİ (Good) Party’s representative to the YSK, elaborated that the ballot paper will not be changed as the withdrawal deadline has already passed.

“Citizens can vote for the candidate who has withdrawn. However, if İnce passes the 50 percent vote threshold in the first ballot, he won’t be certificated,” said Recep Özel, the YSK representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In Türkiye, a presidential candidate is required to obtain an absolute majority of 50 percent plus one vote to be elected.

The two candidates who garnered the most votes in the first round, except for İnce, will race in the second round, he reiterated.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

    Ballot papers unchanged after İnce’s withdrawal

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu accuses Russia of creating ‘deepfakes’ against opposition

    Kılıçdaroğlu accuses Russia of creating ‘deepfakes’ against opposition

  3. Ankara calls on Athens to expand Aegean moratorium

    Ankara calls on Athens to expand Aegean moratorium

  4. May 14 polls will pave way for building ‘Century of Türkiye’: Erdoğan

    May 14 polls will pave way for building ‘Century of Türkiye’: Erdoğan

  5. New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

    New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce
Recommended
Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants

Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants
Women and youth will decide who will run Türkiye: Kılıçdaroğlu

Women and youth will decide who will run Türkiye: Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution

Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round
Opposition plans distribution of ministries if elected on May 14: Akşener

Opposition plans distribution of ministries if elected on May 14: Akşener
Erdoğan hikes state worker wages by 45 pct

Erdoğan hikes state worker wages by 45 pct 
WORLD New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders Thursday, while a 70-year-old man was killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel amid the current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 30 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Milk production rises in March

Milk production rises in March

The amount of cow’s milk collected by dairy companies increased by 6.2 percent in March compared with the same month of last year to 912,000 tons, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.