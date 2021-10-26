Bahçeli proposes to strip Kavala of citizenship after serving prison sentence

  • October 26 2021 12:33:00

Bahçeli proposes to strip Kavala of citizenship after serving prison sentence

ANKARA
Bahçeli proposes to strip Kavala of citizenship after serving prison sentence

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said his party proposes to send jailed businessman Osman Kavala to one of the 10 countries that called for his release after he finishes serving his prison sentence.

“Our suggestion about Kavala is this: If a verdict is given, it is now a necessity for him to first serve his sentence in Turkey and then be stripped of his citizenship and be sent to [one of] the countries of 10
ambassadors,” Bahçeli said at his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Oct. 26.

“Everyone should know their place, there is no need for disrespect, we have no tolerance. Western countries’ approaches to Turkey are not friendly,” he added.

He identified the joint statement by the 10 Western countries on Oct. 18 as “worthless” and “unlawful.” He accused these ambassadors of the U.S., Canada, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Germany, and France of attempting to be “advocates” of Kavala.

Kavala faced charges over the 2013 Gezi Park protests, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul that later transformed into nationwide protests which left eight protesters and a police officer dead. He was acquitted of all charges in February 2020, however, an appeal court overturned this verdict in January.

Kavala was also accused of involvement in the 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by FETÖ in Turkey. He was remanded into custody on charges of spying in March.

envoy,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh

Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams envoys of 10 countries over statement on Kavala case

    Erdoğan slams envoys of 10 countries over statement on Kavala case

  2. Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

    Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

  3. US seeking cooperation with Turkey on 'common priorities'

    US seeking cooperation with Turkey on 'common priorities'

  4. Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

    Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

  5. Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

    Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention
Recommended
İYİ Party marks 4th year, vows to come to power

İYİ Party marks 4th year, vows to come to power
Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system
MHP leader warns of alliances within NATO against Turkey

MHP leader warns of alliances within NATO against Turkey
Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t energy policies

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t energy policies
Ankara prosecutor launches investigation over CHP leader’s claim of political murders

Ankara prosecutor launches investigation over CHP leader’s claim of 'political murders'
WORLD Bezos Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on Oct. 25 announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialize the cosmos heats up.

ECONOMY International Astronautical Federation registers Turkish Space Agency

International Astronautical Federation registers Turkish Space Agency

The International Astronautical Federation registered the membership of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the agency said late on Oct. 25. 
SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 