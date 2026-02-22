Average home prices near 5 million Turkish Lira

Housing prices in Türkiye continue to rise in nominal terms, while real values show signs of decline. Following data released by the Central Bank, a new report from real estate analytics platform Endeksa has confirmed the trend.

According to Endeksa’s January 2026 Housing Value Report, sale prices nationwide increased by 29.8 percent year‑on‑year and 3.5 percent month‑on‑month. Adjusted for inflation, however, prices fell by 0.7 percent over the year, though they rose 0.6 percent compared with the previous month.

The average price per square meter reached 39,120 Turkish Liras, with the average home price standing at 4.89 million liras ($111,572). The average investment return period for housing was calculated at 14 years.

Among Türkiye’s four largest cities, Ankara recorded the sharpest annual increase in sale prices. Nominal values rose by 36.1 percent, translating into a 4 percent real increase. The capital’s average square meter price climbed to 35,288 liras, with the average home price reaching 4.5 million liras.

In Istanbul, prices rose 31.1 percent in nominal terms but remained flat once inflation was taken into account. The city’s average square meter price was 60,391 liras, while the average home price reached 6.8 million liras. In Izmir, sale prices increased 26.7 percent nominally but fell 3.1 percent in real terms. The average square meter price there was 49,622 liras, with the average home price at 6.1 million liras.

Rental prices also showed upward movement. Nationwide, rents rose 25.3 percent year‑on‑year and 2.3 percent month‑on‑month. Adjusted to inflation, rents fell 4.2 percent over the year and 0.5 percent compared with the previous month. The average rent per square meter was 234 liras, with the average monthly rent reaching 25,973 liras.

 

