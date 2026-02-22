Hungary to block EU loan to Ukraine over Russian oil

Hungary to block EU loan to Ukraine over Russian oil

BUDAPEST
Hungary to block EU loan to Ukraine over Russian oil

Hungary will block a planned 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) European Union loan to Ukraine until the flow of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline resumes, Hungary's foreign minister said.

Russian oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia have been interrupted since Jan. 27, after Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone attack damaged the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude across Ukrainian territory and into Central Europe.

Hungary and Slovakia, which have both received a temporary exemption from an EU policy prohibiting imports of Russian oil , have accused Ukraine — without providing evidence — of deliberately holding up supplies.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of “blackmailing” Hungary by failing to restart oil shipments. He said his government would block a massive interest-free loan the EU approved in December to help Kiev to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years.

“We will not give in to this blackmail. We do not support Ukraine’s war, we will not pay for it,” Szijjártó said. “As long as Ukraine blocks the resumption of oil supplies to Hungary, Hungary will block European Union decisions that are important and favorable for Ukraine.”

Hungary's decision to block the key funding for Ukraine came two days after it suspended shipments of diesel to its embattled neighbor until oil flows through the Druzhba were resumed, and only days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Nearly every country in Europe has significantly reduced or entirely ceased Russian energy imports since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Yet Hungary — an EU and NATO member — has maintained and even increased its supply of Russian oil and gas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

    MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

  2. UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

    UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

  3. ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

    ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

  4. Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

    Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

  5. Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

    Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
Recommended
Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026
Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul

Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul
EU again delays hotly debated Made-in-Europe plans

EU again delays hotly debated 'Made-in-Europe' plans
China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump

China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump
Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets
South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade

South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade
Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February
WORLD UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

The United Nations leader warned Monday that "the rule of force" was spreading, as the powerful trample on international law and wield artificial intelligence and other technologies to attack human rights.
ECONOMY Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.  
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿