Flexible EV charging pricing to cut costs and boost investment

Türkiye's shift to flexible pricing in electric vehicle charging services is set to lower user costs, following regulatory changes adopted by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Under amendments to the Electric Vehicle Charging Service Regulation, operators will be allowed to introduce dynamic pricing models aimed at encouraging consumption during off-peak hours and improving infrastructure efficiency.

The move is designed to boost competition in the EV charging market while ensuring more efficient use of existing grid capacity. A draft of the regulation had been announced on Dec. 9, 2025.

The updated framework requires operators to apply a single price for AC (slow) and DC (fast) charging units, simplifying tariff structures and making fees more transparent and comparable for users.

From July 1, all new DC charging units installed on highways and state roads will be required to integrate credit card payment systems, a step aimed at easing access and streamlining transactions.

The regulation also allows operators to offer discounts at specific hours or locations, enabling lower prices during periods of weak demand.

While a price cap is not currently on the agenda and market-based pricing remains the principle, authorities signaled that a ceiling could be considered if market stability or service continuity were threatened.

Berkan Bayram, head of the Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Association of Türkiye (TEHAD), said flexible pricing would play a decisive role as EV adoption accelerates.

Dynamic pricing is also expected to support new investments, Bayram said, noting that clearly defined regulatory frameworks tend to attract capital. Allowing operators to boost utilization during idle hours through discounts and campaigns would shorten payback periods and improve returns on investment.

