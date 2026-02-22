EMITT generates 510 million euros business volume for tourism sector

ISTANBUL
The 29th edition of EMITT – East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition –created a total business volume of 510 million euros.

Organized by ICA Fuarcılık, the fair brought together 552 exhibitors from 28 countries, fostering new collaborations and strengthening Türkiye’s tourism ecosystem while elevating its global potential.

Held for the first time at the Istanbul Expo Center from February 5-7, EMITT 2026 welcomed 19,849 visitors, including 2,360 international participants from 109 countries. The event also hosted 322 VIP tour operators from 63 nations, underscoring its role as a premier global tourism marketplace. Exhibitors achieved an average business volume of 923,000 euros, highlighting the fair’s efficiency in generating tangible commercial outcomes.

EMITT Fair Director Banu Keskin emphasized the growth in visitor engagement, noting a 26 percent increase compared to the previous year. She added that 94 percent of exhibitors considered EMITT vital for their business, while 87 percent reported that meetings during the fair resulted in orders or preliminary agreements.

The 30th edition of EMITT will take place from Feb. 4-6, 2027, once again at the Istanbul Expo Center.

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
