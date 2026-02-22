Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to sign 2nd phase of 5-GW renewable energy deal at COP31

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to sign 2nd phase of 5-GW renewable energy deal at COP31

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to sign 2nd phase of 5-GW renewable energy deal at COP31

Türkiye and the Saudi Arabian company Acwa Power are set to sign the second phase of a 5-gigawatt renewable energy cooperation deal at the U.N. climate summit COP31 to be held in Antalya, Türkiye, later this year, Acwa chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said.

The planned signing would cover the remaining 3 gigawatts of capacity under a government-to-government agreement between the two countries, following this week’s deal for the first 2 gigawatts of solar projects in Türkiye's central provinces of Sivas and Karaman.

“We are going to sign 3 gigawatts in renewable and storage by COP31,” Abunayyan told Anadolu Agency in an interview on Feb. 20 on the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Istanbul for the Sivas and Taseli solar power plant projects.

The new phase “will be a mix between solar and wind and storage,” he added, noting that the company is also considering integrating storage into the initial 2-gigawatt solar projects.

The first phase, signed this week, is part of a broader 5-gigawatt framework agreed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 3. Abunayyan said that the construction on the 2 gigawatts of solar capacity is expected to begin next year after permits and environmental approvals are completed, with the first electricity targeted for early 2028.

“We are going to start our dispatch of the first electricity of this 2 gigawatts by the beginning of 2028, and we will be able to produce it all in 2028,” he said, describing it as a “very fast-track project.”

COP31, scheduled for Nov. 9-20 this year will be held in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, with a leaders’ summit expected in Istanbul. Nearly 200 countries are anticipated to participate in the U.N. climate talks, which are set to focus on implementing the Paris Agreement, including emissions reduction targets, adaptation efforts, climate finance and carbon market mechanisms.

Abunayyan said the first projects would deliver what he called the most competitive electricity prices in Türkiye while incorporating local content and Turkish contractors. “It will deliver the most competitive cost that you could imagine in Türkiye,” he said. “It’s going to deliver local content.”

He praised Türkiye’s renewable energy strategy, calling it “a great strategy” and “ambitious,” and noted the country’s goal to add 80 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2035.

“This project … is really a starting of this 80 gigawatts,” he said.

Türkiye aims to increase its total installed solar and wind capacity to 120 gigawatts by 2035, which implies adding about 80 gigawatts to current levels. To achieve that target, the country would need to install roughly 9 gigawatts of new capacity each year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

    MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

  2. UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

    UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

  3. ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

    ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

  4. Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

    Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

  5. Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

    Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
Recommended
Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026
Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul

Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul
EU again delays hotly debated Made-in-Europe plans

EU again delays hotly debated 'Made-in-Europe' plans
China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump

China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump
Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets
South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade

South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade
Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February
WORLD UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

The United Nations leader warned Monday that "the rule of force" was spreading, as the powerful trample on international law and wield artificial intelligence and other technologies to attack human rights.
ECONOMY Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.  
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿