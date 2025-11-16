Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

Housing prices across Türkiye continued their upward trajectory in October, according to Endeksa’s October 2025 Housing Value Report, which uses artificial intelligence to calculate real estate values.

Nationwide, the average sale price of homes rose 29.2 percent year-on-year and 2.5 percent month-on-month. Adjusted for inflation, however, prices declined 2.9 percent annually and 0.4 percent monthly.

The report revealed that the average square meter price of homes across the country reached 36,223 Turkish Liras, while the average home price stood at 4.5 million liras ($106,430).

Rental prices also showed mixed trends. Across Türkiye, rents increased 28.8 percent compared with the same period last year but fell 0.5 percent month-on-month. In real terms, rents dropped 3.2 percent annually and 3.3 percent compared with the previous month. The average square meter rental price was 229 liras, with the average monthly rent at 24,923 lira.

Among Türkiye’s four largest provinces, Ankara recorded the highest annual increase in home prices. The capital saw a nominal rise of 37.1 percent and a real increase of 3 percent, with average home prices climbing to 4.2 million liras.

In Istanbul, home prices rose 29.8 percent nominally but fell 2.4 percent in real terms. The average home price reached 6.3 million liras.

Izmir experienced a 27.8 percent nominal increase in housing prices, though real values declined 3.9 percent, with average home prices at 5.9 million liras.

In Bursa, housing prices rose 27 percent nominally but dropped 4.6 percent in real terms. The average home price reached 4 million liras.