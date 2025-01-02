Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

ANKARA

Fines for behaviors endangering air safety have been increased, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in a written statement on Jan. 2.

The move aims to strengthen the monitoring of passengers and personnel whose actions compromise aviation security.

Under the revised penalties, fines will range from 19,668 Turkish liras ($550) to 131,176 liras ($3,700). The regulations target passengers, aviation personnel and organizations, including training centers, maintenance companies, balloon operators and UAV pilots.

Passengers engaging in disruptive behavior, such as smoking on board, arguing with cabin crew or other travelers, or interfering with flight operations, will face fines of 19,668 liras.

Those resisting security checks or obstructing personnel at airport checkpoints will be fined 26,226 liras.

The changes follow a parliamentary commission’s approval of comprehensive civil aviation reforms. Among the measures, private security personnel, supervised by police, will now assist in aviation security tasks, including conducting technical and pat-down searches of passengers, baggage, cargo and goods.

Authorities are also empowered to inspect luggage, cargo and other items without the owner’s presence if a security risk is identified. Any prohibited items discovered may be confiscated.